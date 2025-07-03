Ice Agents Caught On Film Urinating On High School Grounds

Racist Stephen Miller must be so proud of his masked Brownshirts.
By John AmatoJuly 3, 2025

KABC News is reporting that El Rancho Unified school district released a video allegedly showing ICE agents pissing on the school campus in Pico Rivera.

They were caught on the morning of June 17, when 10 marked and unmarked cars of federal agents accosted Salazar High School.

The school board leaders called the federal agents' actions "deeply disturbing." "This occurred in broad daylight, commencing at approximately 8:54 a.m. to approximately 9:04 a.m.," said ERUSD Board President John Contreras."

Demented Donald and Stephen Miller have unleashed on the public a cadre of ICE officials, with no restraints on their actions as long as they are hog tying and arresting what they claim are undocumented migrants. Even if they are US citizens who die in custody.

Kristi Noem's DHS says the incident is under investigation, but that means it will be buried.

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, issued the following statement:

"It's not enough that they've spent weeks violently ambushing people; now, ICE and CBP agents are allegedly entering school campuses, pulling down their pants, and urinating on playgrounds. It's a slap in the face to our communities, especially to our children. I join the El Rancho Unified School District in demanding a full federal investigation into this incident."

