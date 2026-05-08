Marco Rubio Humiliated By Pope Leo

The Vatican did not put lipstick on a pig after Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit with Pope Leo, instead offering terse responses.

Pope Leo gave Rubio a pen made from an olive branch, and he noted that the olive branch is a symbol of peace. On the flip side, Rubio gave Pope Leo a crystal football with the State Department sealed.

There are no mixed messages there.

Trump continues to attack the Pope, to no avail. Trump idiotically claimed Pope Leo's latest criticisms of the Iran war were putting Catholics in danger.

Are Catholics in danger from Trump having his ICE agents round them up if they agree with the Holy See?

The Vatican commented on the meeting, “There followed an exchange of views regarding the regional and international situation, with particular attention to countries marked by war, political tensions, and difficult humanitarian situations, as well as to the need to work tirelessly in support of peace,” the Vatican added.

“I have already spoken from the first moment, ‘Peace be with you.’ The mission of the Church is to preach the Gospel, to preach peace. If anyone wants to criticize me for proclaiming the Gospel, let them do so truthfully.“

"The Church has spoken out against all nuclear weapons for years, so there is no doubt about that,” he added.



Pope Leo is much smarter than Demented Donald and will never back down from his bullying attempts.

There was no cause for Marco Rubio to travel to Rome to meet with the Pope during this fake war except to appease Trump's vapid ego since the Pope hurt his fee-fees.