Marco Rubio Heads To Italy To Accost Pope Leo Over Iran War Criticisms

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is heading to Italy to try and cajole, bully, or force Pope Leo to stop criticizing Trump's attack on Iran.

The Pope has heavily criticized the U.S. for this war, and refuses to be intimidated by Trump or his goons. After Trump reinstated the death penalty, Pope Leo continued his barrage of insults.

"I offer my support to those who advocate for the abolition of the death penalty in the United States of America and around the world," he added. "I pray that your efforts will lead to a greater acknowledgement of the dignity of every person, and will inspire others to work for the same just cause."

In this time of war, you'd think the United States Secretary of State would have better things to do than visit with the Holy See, but Trump can't handle any criticism of himself or his crazy actions.

“Secretary Rubio will meet with Holy See leadership to discuss the situation in the Middle East and mutual interests in the Western Hemisphere,” the department said. “Meetings with Italian counterparts will be focused on shared security interests and strategic alignment.”

How is the Vatican supposed to share in our security interests?

The best outcome for Rubio is to come away with some photo ops, and claim Pope Leo understands the United States' position and will hold back public criticisms. Unlikely.

Before leaving for the Vatican, Rubio filled in for the White House press on the first day that AI press bot Karoline Leavitt is taking her maternity leave.

You think the White House would have a substitute press secretary ready to take over, but this is Trump's White House where chaos reigns.