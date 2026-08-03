James Carville Gets Ready To Leave The Democratic Party

With Democratic Socialists poised to win several more key primary races in Michigan and Wisconsin soon, the veteran Democratic strategist is getting fed up and vowing to leave the party if Hasan Piker becomes a leading voice for the party.

Mehdi Hasan is correct. The fact that Carville made this pledge on Fox News is too perfect. Bye, Felicia.

Source: Fox News

Democratic strategist James Carville pledged to leave the Democratic Party if far-left streamer Hasan Piker becomes a leading voice in it and argued that an "overwhelming majority" of Democrats agree.

"I am not going to be in the same party with Hasan Piker," he said on "The Sunday Briefing."

"If he becomes a force in a Democratic Party, I'm out of here. I have no intention of ever being in the same political party with that guy," Carville continued.

Piker, a self-described socialist streamer who campaigned with Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, has emerged as a leading voice on the left as democratic socialists gain ground in elections across the country.

Piker drew widespread criticism after saying "America deserved 9/11" during a stream in 2019. He later said in an interview that he "obviously" did not mean America deserved the attacks and defended the viral quote as a critique of U.S. foreign policy.

"I can't sit here and tell you for certain how this is going to turn out, but the one thing I can tell you for certain, Hasan Piker and James Carville are not going to be in the same political party. One of us is going to leave. It might even be me," Carville told Fox News.