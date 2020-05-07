James Carville Outs Trump Campaign Grifters: They're In It For The Money

James Carville may not know everything, but he knows how campaign operatives behave. And he knows a losing campaign where staffers have given up, too.
That's the Trump campaign, in his eyes. And he didn't sugarcoat it on Wednesday's "The 11th Hour":
Carville is not making up the stuff about the luxury automobiles. Huffpo reports:
Brad Parscale, whom Trump named to run his 2020 effort in early 2018, has already collected $38.9 million through his companies from Trump’s various reelection committees between January 2017 and the end of March, according to a HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission filings.
Gerrit Lansing’s payment processing company, which he started while a staffer at the National Republican Congressional Committee and continued to run while he worked at the Republican National Committee, has taken in $1.7 million. Katie Walsh, briefly a Trump White House aide and a former RNC chief of staff, has received $877,424 through her firms. And Richard Walters, who at age 30 is the current chief of staff, makes $244,943 a year in salary but last year was paid an additional $135,000 through his own consulting firm. Since the Trump presidency began, he has been paid a total of $755,324.
For Parscale, who just a few years ago was designing websites in San Antonio for Trump’s properties, among other clients, the sudden wealth has afforded him a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a pair of million-dollar condos, a brand new $400,000 boat, and another half-million dollars in luxury cars, including a Range Rover and a Ferrari.
The only thing Carville worries about is that Trump might interfere with the election itself.
PS. This is how Brad Parscale is "earning" his paychecks: