James Carville Outs Trump Campaign Grifters: They're In It For The Money

James Carville may not know everything, but he knows how campaign operatives behave. And he knows a losing campaign where staffers have given up, too.

That's the Trump campaign, in his eyes. And he didn't sugarcoat it on Wednesday's "The 11th Hour":

JAMES CARVILLE: His campaign manager’s got two condos, a Ferrari, a yacht, a Range Rover. They’re all just fleecing the campaign. It’s just about making money and they’re going in, they’re giving him fake polls! This whole thing is just like a crumbling empire right before your eyes. Everybody is trying to take everything they can get on the way out and they’re trying to prop him up so they all can make money.

Carville is not making up the stuff about the luxury automobiles. Huffpo reports:



Brad Parscale, whom Trump named to run his 2020 effort in early 2018, has already collected $38.9 million through his companies from Trump’s various reelection committees between January 2017 and the end of March, according to a HuffPost analysis of Federal Election Commission filings. Gerrit Lansing’s payment processing company, which he started while a staffer at the National Republican Congressional Committee and continued to run while he worked at the Republican National Committee, has taken in $1.7 million. Katie Walsh, briefly a Trump White House aide and a former RNC chief of staff, has received $877,424 through her firms. And Richard Walters, who at age 30 is the current chief of staff, makes $244,943 a year in salary but last year was paid an additional $135,000 through his own consulting firm. Since the Trump presidency began, he has been paid a total of $755,324. For Parscale, who just a few years ago was designing websites in San Antonio for Trump’s properties, among other clients, the sudden wealth has afforded him a $2.4 million waterfront house in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a pair of million-dollar condos, a brand new $400,000 boat, and another half-million dollars in luxury cars, including a Range Rover and a Ferrari.

The only thing Carville worries about is that Trump might interfere with the election itself.

