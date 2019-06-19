Donald's Campaign Manager Wants To Keep Job, Dismisses ALL Polls Everywhere

Poor Brad Parscale. (kidding, kidding!)

When your candidate is nuts and the polls are terrible and your only avenue to keeping your job is to pretend what is happening isn't happening:

BRAD PARSCALE, TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: The country is too complex now just to call a couple hundred people and ask them what they think. There are so many ways, and different people that are gonna show up to vote now," Parscale said in an exclusive interview with CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett. "The way turnout now works, the abilities that we have to turn out voters – the polling can't understand that. And that's why it was so wrong in 2016. It was 100% wrong. Nobody got it right. Not one public poll. "None of these polls mean anything. It's the biggest joke in politics. It's the fakest thing. It's the fakest thing.

So why does your boss freak out over polling, Brad? "You'd have to ask him that."

Yeah, I and others are predicting Kellyanne is about to take over the campaign. Moving her to the campaign will "resolve" her repeated Hatch Act violations and Trump thinks she'll do a better job with "alternative facts fake news" gaslighting of reporters. Because Brad is just sad.