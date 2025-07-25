Jerome Powell Humiliates Trump During Tour Of Federal Reserve

Pres. Trump took a tour of the Federal Reserve's construction project and was made to look like a fool by his most recent rage target. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell would have none of it.

The face-painted Trump was there to try to humiliate Jerome Powell over the costs of the construction, but the Fed chairman turned the tables on Trump, making him look like a pathetic old fool.

The MAGA cult has gone so far as to refer Powell for criminal charges over the construction.

Sen. Tim Scott accompanied the tour for shits and giggles.

TRUMP: One of the reasons I wanted to see it was the overruns of the expenses, wanting to figure out why. So we're taking a look, and it looks like it's about $3.1 billion. It went up a little bit, or a lot. (Powell shakes his head, no) So the $2.7 billion is now $3.1 billion. POWELL: I'm not aware of that, Mr. President. TRUMP: Yeah, it just came out. POWELL: I haven't heard that from anybody at the Fed. TRUMP: Yeah, it just came out. (Trump pulled out some paper and handed it to Powell) Our notes said it was about $3.1 billion as well. $3.1, $3.2.

Where did these mysterious figures come from? Let's find out.

Watch how Trump's plan to embarrass Powell slowly crumbles and he can't dig himself out of it.

POWELL: This came from us? TRUMP: Yes. I don't know who does that. POWELL: You're including the Martin renovation. You just added in a third building is what that is. That's a third building. TRUMP: It's a building that's being built. POWELL: No, it was built five years ago. We finished Martin five years ago. TRUMP: It's part of the overall work. POWELL: But it's not new.

Trump then segued out of it.

Trump isn't used to being questioned or called out on his bullshit from his usual MAGA subjects.

Jerome Powell has been the target of Trump's ire for some time, but has refused to give in to his moronic tariffs and economic whims.

You can see how his intellect crushes the buffoon covered in orange dye.

Lawrence O'Donnell remarked, "Donald Trump was adding in the cost of a third building that was built five years ago! And Jerome Powell handed Donald Trump a kind of humiliation no president before him has ever suffered."