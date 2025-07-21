Rep. Paulina Luna's Clown Show Hits Jerome Powell With Criminal Referral

Trumps Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell is being attacked by Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna for refusing to lower interest rates by referring him for criminal charges, alleging instances of lying under oath testifying about the renovation of the Federal Reserve's Eccles building.

Rep. Luna's claim to fame is modeling bikinis, as well as being a devout MAGA cult member.

Luna sent a letter to the DOJ, alleging Powell made false claims under oath.

"Separately, in a letter to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russell Vought, Chairman Powell characterized the changes that escalated the cost of the project from $1.9 billion to $2.5 billion as minor. However, documents reviewed by congressional investigators indicate that the scope and cost overruns of this project were neither minor in nature nor in substance," Luna wrote. "It is contradicted by the Federal Reserve’s final submission to the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC) and by the assertions made in Director Vought’s own original letter to Chairman Powell," Luna wrote."According to those records, the revised plan includes a VIP private dining room, premium marble finishes, modernized elevators, water features, and a roof terrace garden—features that Powell publicly denied existed. While Powell presented the changes as simplifications, the actual project plans suggest the opposite."

This is typical of the MAGA cult.

We see this playing out big time on Fox News, whose on-air personalities are covering up the Epstein scandal to shield Trump by not covering the story at all, instead pretending President Obama is a traitor and President Biden's autopen ran the country.