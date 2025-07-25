Markwayne Mullin Admits GOP Killed Epstein Resolution To Give Trump 'Cover'

It doesn't seem like Markwayne Mullin likes Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego very much. Whatever Gallego puts forth, in this case, a resolution for the DOJ to release all files in full, Mullin will object. But when Mullin did so recently, he managed to put his foot squarely in his own mouth.

Source: The New Republic



Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin just admitted that congressional Republicans are voting against efforts to release the Epstein files in full because they’re trying to give President Trump “cover.”

On Thursday, Mullin and Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego each put forth a resolution on the Epstein files that they claimed was transparent. While Gallego called for the DOJ to release all files in full without caveat, Mullin called on the department to release “all credible information” related specifically to Epstein’s sealed legal proceedings.

“I’m sure this would be handled just like any other thing [the Democrats] have tried to go after like the baseless impeachments. Or the bases—baseless special counsels. Or the unbelievable amount of charges they tried to file against the president,” Mullin said while objecting to Gallego’s resolution. “I’m sure this would be handled the exact same way. What we’re simply wanting to do here, is give [Trump] cover.”