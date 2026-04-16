Pope Leo Decries Tyrants, 'Dragging Us Down Into Darkness And Filth'

I wonder who he meant by that?
By Ed ScarceApril 16, 2026

A handful of tyrants, world leaders who manipulate religion and the name of God for military gain. I wonder who Leo was talking about?

Source: USA Today

Pope Leo XIV said the world is "being ravaged by a handful of tyrants" and decried world leaders who "manipulate" religion and the name of God for military gain in a speech in Cameroon on April 16, as President Donald Trump has continued sparring with the pontiff.

"Woe to those who manipulate religion and the very name of God for their own military, economic and political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth," Leo said during his four-country tour of Africa. "It is a world turned upside down, an exploitation of God’s creation that must be denounced and rejected by every honest conscience."

The pope's remarks come after Trump's attacks on social media, where the president has shared AI-generated images depicting himself as a Jesus-like figure and other religious imagery.

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