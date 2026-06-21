Italian Newspaper Headline Tells It Like It Is About Trump

Just like his stupid attack on Iran, President Dealmaker just blew up his relationship with one of his closest European allies for no good reason.

As we’ve previously reported, Donald Trump insulted Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni by claiming she had “begged” him to take a picture of them together at the G7 summit. He said he had only done so because he had “felt sorry” for her.

The backlash was swift and fierce.

Italian foreign minister Antonio Tajani canceled a planned visit to the U.S. this weekend.

Meloni posted a scathing video on social media Friday, headlined, “Italy and I never beg." She also said, “I don't know why the president of the United States behaves this way with his own allies. … I can only say it's a shame he doesn't show the same determination with the enemies of the West, with the enemies of the United States, with leaders with whom instead he proves to be much more accommodating.”

Italy’s right-wing daily paper, Libero answered Meloni’s question about why Trump shivs his allies.

News you can use from the opinion editors of the Italian right-wing daily Libero: "TRUMP IS AN ASSHOLE"

www.liberoquotidiano.it/news/esteri/... — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway.bsky.social) 2026-06-20T12:46:10.950Z

According to Tandem.net, “coglione” “literally translates to testicle" but is used to mean "jerk," "idiot," "dumbass" (or “asshole”). “It refers to someone who is basically unintelligent or naïve. … It’s a versatile insult that can be quite harsh, depending on the context.”

The term is so vulgar that the paper has substituted some of the letters with asterisks on one of its pages.

Meloni had been one of Trump’s “closest political friends on the international stage,” The New York Times reports, but their relationship had begun to fray over Trump’s unnecessary and disastrous war against Iran and for his attacks on Pope Leo.

The headline seems to reflect a common opinion in Italy. The Times went on to note blistering criticism of Trump from both right and left factions in Italy. That includes criticism of Meloni for being palsy with Trump in the first place.

Apparently, President Dealmaker had nothing better to do on Saturday than to fan the flames of his thin-skinned vendetta, even as Iran said it had just closed the Strait of Hormuz.

"MY POPULARITY IS NONE OF YOUR CONCERN. I SUGGEST YOU FOCUS ON YOURS."



GEORGIA MELONI INSTA-SMACKS TRUMP AGAIN pic.twitter.com/AaIkR0VqfJ — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 20, 2026

“It looks as if the Italian prime minister’s teetering relationship with President Trump may have just fallen off a cliff,” The Times said.

Trump’s stain on this country will not be easy to wash away.