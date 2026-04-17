Hannity Attacks Pope Leo: 'Trump Is Right' Biblically

MAGA conservative Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity weighed in on the dispute between Trump and Pope Leo on the Iran war and said the Pope has lost sight of the Bible.

I kid you not.

Let's see who is more qualified to discuss the Bible, shall we?

Pope Leo holds Bachelor of Science in Mathematics: Villanova University, Master of Divinity from Catholic Theological Union (1982), a doctorate (JCD) and licentiate (JCL) in canon law from the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas.

Sean Hannity did go to Sacred Heart High School, but he has no formal college degree or education since he never graduated. He did get an honorary one from Liberty University, which means he still has no degree.

Hannity has not researched or even studied the Bible in any scholarly manner, except to use it to support his personal beliefs, if we take him at his word.

Yet, he dares to lecture Pope Leo on religion, Catholicism, and the Bible because the Pontiff refuses to sign on to Trump's immoral sneak attack and war with Iran.

Hannity is calling the Pope a liar and not biblically accurate.

HANNITY: Pope Leo XIV is now seemingly more interested in spreading left-wing politics and the actual teachings of Jesus Christ, as the AP put it, quote, Pope Leo amplified his condemnation of America's conflict with Iran, saying that God does not bless any conflict, and certainly doesn't side with those who drop bombs. Well, first, that is simply not biblically accurate. The Bible contains over 400 references to war, frequently depicting God as authorizing, commanding, intervening in battles, like one that we all know, the battle between David and Goliath. Why is the pope twisting religion to specifically attack only President Trump and the U.S.?

MAGA cultists will say anything at all, no matter how off-the-wall, insane, foolish, and dangerous it is. Hannity does not have many original thoughts, so he spent time paraphrasing the same lame excuses Trump and his administration used to defend their sneak attack on Iran.

This finally led to a not-so-surprising conclusion.

HANNITY: The president is correct. The Pope is wrong on so many levels. Perhaps Leo's judgment is clouded. After all, he has an old Twitter account. And by the way, it is riddled with anti-Trump messages, including posts accusing Donald Trump of fueling racism and nativism, and other posts pushing for climate change and open borders.

Ultimately, preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon is both moral and logical, and it could save potentially millions of lives, and we won't burden our children and grandchildren with a nuclear-armed terrorist state. Now, sadly, the same cannot be said for the leadership today of the Catholic Church.

To Fox News and Hannity, Pope Leo is not allowed to have an opinion on the Iran war unless he supports it, while Hannity can have as many opinions on any topic that he chooses.

To these Christian theocrats, you're not a Christian if you don't fall in line with Trump and the MAGA cult. It does not matter what he does.