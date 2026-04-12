Sean Hannity Thinks He Knows The Bible Better Than The Pope

If Jesus were to appear publicly and denounce Trump’s wars, Sean Hannity would probably attack him as anti-Christian.
By NewsHound EllenApril 12, 2026

If Jesus were to appear publicly and denounce Trump’s wars, Sean Hannity would probably attack him as anti-Christian.

It’s one thing to agree with Donald Trump’s war mongering and killing sprees. But it’s a whole ‘nother thing to smear Pope Leo, his religion and understanding of the Bible in order to justify Trump’s death and destruction.

Sean Hannity, who claims to be a devout Christian, did exactly that on his radio show, on Friday.

Via Media Matters:

HANNITY: I hate the pope.

[…]

HANNITY: [The pope] doesn't want any conflict anywhere, and he was talking about violence. And I'm like, have you even read the Bible?

Have you read the conflicts, the wars that were -- that the Israeli people that were - they were empowered by God to defeat their enemies?

Did you ever hear the story about David slaying Goliath through the power of God, with a slingshot against this massive giant? Or the conflicts and the wars of King Saul and so on and so forth.

MAGA world melted down after Pope Leo had the nerve to condemn warmongers and preach for peace, with quotes from Scripture, no less.

Yet Hannity et al. continue to worship a felon who has boasted about grabbing women by the p***y and has been credibly accused of rape – at least twice – in the Epstein files.

I’m not a Christian, but I’m pretty sure Jesus would not have endorsed any of that.

Similar idea here.

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