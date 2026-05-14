Mike’s Blog Round-Up

It’s the stupid economy, stupid.
By TengrainMay 14, 2026

Above, Tonio Armani Performs, Money (That's What I Want). On this date in 1787, delegates gathered in Philadelphia to draw up the Constitution of the United States.

Today's Edition says, "Trump’s response was callous but truthful. He doesn’t think about anyone else."

Blue Heron Blast says that's a lie, he's "thinking about his ballroom, a new blue reflecting pond and two or three more massive Arc de Trumps." No Lie Detected.

The DAM Digest reports on the economic tsunami of tariffs, taxis, and truth.

Mock, Paper, Scissors fills us in on the Anywhere But Home Tour: Fat Nixon Goes To China.

Bonus Track: She Who Seeks gives us a vocabulary lesson in the form of a meme round-up. (NSFW-ish)

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

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