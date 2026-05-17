Three-Time Trump Voter Regrets His Vote, Says He 'Should Have Known Better'

A self described three-time Trump voter from Hawaii named Thomas called into C-SPAN's Washington Journal this Saturday and told host the host he's got some serious regrets about voting for Trump and should have known better.

POPIELARZ: Let's go to Thomas now, calling all the way in from Honolulu, Hawaii, on the Republican line. Good morning, Thomas. You're on with us.

THOMAS: Yes, sir. Good morning. I have a national fraud and then a local one to discuss. It's hard for me to say this, but I think if I can open up about it in public, it might help others.

I wanted to believe Trump was the real deal for a long time, even though I had doubts — I knew enough about his business history to think otherwise. But now I regret my support for him, and I should have known better.

He's making it plain as day that he's a con man, a liar. He doesn't keep his promises. He's in office for himself alone, and he doesn't even try to hide his corruption anymore.

So unless you get all your information from what I call the right-wing propaganda-for-profit disinformation media industrial complex, he's the worst and most corrupt president we've ever had.

I know it's hard. It took me a while to be able to say that. It's very difficult when you've committed yourself to believing in somebody.

POPIELARZ: Thomas, if you don't mind me interjecting — did you vote for Trump all three times, in 2016, 2020, and 2024?

THOMAS: I'm sorry, could you repeat that?

POPIELARZ: Did you vote for President Trump all three times that he's run?

THOMAS: Yes. I considered a third party, and I even considered the Democrat, but in the end I did vote for him. But...

POPIELARZ: That's really interesting. What do you feel was the straw that broke the camel's back this time? Was it the economy, the wars, something else?

THOMAS: I don't think it's one thing. It's been a cumulative process, and it's gotten so blatant now. He literally promised to lower prices on day one, said only he could fix everything — and now I understand how someone like Adolf Hitler was able to brainwash millions of people. I never thought I'd see that again in my lifetime, but it's happened. I thought we'd gotten past that, but we don't learn from history.

I just hope for the best. We've got to slow him down and hold him accountable any way we can. Right now the only weapon is to vote for as many Democrats as possible — whether you like them or not — just to restore some balance to our system of checks and balances.

Congress is doing nothing to stop him. He wants to be a king, and we're letting him get away with it. We fought a Revolutionary War against England precisely because we didn't want to be ruled by an arbitrary king.

But I'll stop there on that. I'll leave people with LeavingMAGA.org — for anyone who's interested, it offers a community of former supporters who are having doubts. Being part of a community is a big part of the appeal of MAGA in the first place, so that's something others who might be wavering could check out.

