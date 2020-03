Carla Reed and Hervis Rogers, the last two voters at Texas Southern University. Finally got their "I voted" stickers. They waited six hours, until just after 1am. #TXDecides pic.twitter.com/ngh5gl1nNy

The real headline out of Texas isn't just Joe Biden's surprise victory. (Even though it was.)

The real story is that despite the Texas GOP closing 750 voting places in black and brown communities, those voters turned out to vote yesterday -- and waited hours to do so. They gave Joe Biden the victory:

Breaking News: Joe Biden won Texas, giving him the 2nd-biggest delegate prize of Super Tuesday, and rounding out his sweep of states across the South https://t.co/JDLsAM5vrg — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 4, 2020

While voters in rich white cities of Texas reported smooth sailing, voters in predominantly minority neighborhoods reported waiting up to 7 hours to vote.



Since 2012, Texas closed 750 polling locations in heavily minority areas. This is systemic racism. #VoterSuppression pic.twitter.com/nNLiYxz78c — 🌹Becca 🐾🌲👣🌎 (@Becca4Bernie) March 4, 2020

It is almost 1 a.m.



And people in Texas were still in line to vote as of a few moments ago.https://t.co/HXwLVhfui2#SuperTuesday #Texas2020 #TexasPrimary #VoteTexas #txlege — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 4, 2020

Per the exit poll, basically black voters alone are the reason Biden carried Texas.



He was losing whites (narrowly) and Hispanics (badly) pic.twitter.com/HZJneLPbhr — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) March 4, 2020

This is INSANE. These people have been waiting in line to vote for five hours at TSU. Polls closed 4.5 hours ago. pic.twitter.com/PLEJxixini — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 4, 2020

Just remember this the last time you don't feel like going to the polls.