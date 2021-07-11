2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

We need your help now more than ever. Please subscribe or donate to us on a recurring or one-time basis.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Wallace Nails Gov. Abbott For Suppressing 'Voting By People Of Color'

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about new voting restrictions that reportedly could suppress Black voters.
By David

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday grilled Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) about new voting restrictions that reportedly could suppress Black voters.

During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Wallace noted that a Republican-backed law would ban 24-hour voting and drive-through voting.

"There was no indication of fraud in either of those," the Fox News host said. "Harris County employed both of those and more than half of the voters who showed up were people of color."

"So you say you want to make it easier to vote," Wallace continued. "That's going to make it harder to vote. And then the question is why make it harder for some Texans to vote unless the point is suppress voting by people of color?"

Abbott argued that Texas has a right to place voting restrictions on counties.

"Why not let it go on?" Wallace asked. "If 24-hour voting worked, why not continue it?"

Abbott deflected by claiming that the state had instituted voter ID without impacting minority voters.

"It was not harder to go vote," he said. "It was easier to go vote. And the same thing applies here. And that is with 24-hour voting, one thing we want to make sure we have is integrity in the ballot box system and we need to have poll watchers and monitors and, candidly, it's hard even for a county to get people to be watching the polls 24 hours a day."

We Need Your Help Now More Than Ever

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook and social media are drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or subscribe for an ad-free experience.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team