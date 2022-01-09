Texas GOP Tweet Comparing COVID And Voting Backfires Spectacularly

Somehow the Texas Republicans thought this was a good way to defend waiting in long lines to vote in their state.

So they're proud of both their voter suppression efforts, and long lines for COVID testing? Do they honestly believe either is acceptable?

They were rightfully shredded for this nonsense on Twitter:

If you can wear this to go deer hunting, you can wear a mask to the grocery store... pic.twitter.com/xXyS4nSZWB — Hugh G Merriman MD (@merriman_md) January 8, 2022

If you can do a covid test at home, you can vote from home. Americans have been voting by mail since the Civil War, the one you lost and cannot get over for some reason. #VotingRightsAct pic.twitter.com/FqDWWzr6uJ — 😺🌊😾 Willow 😾🌊😺 (@Fuzzy_Fuzzbutt) January 8, 2022

850,000+ Americans have died from covid. GOP is fine with millions more dying.



This isn't the gotcha you think it is. We shouldn't have to wait in line to vote or to get a covid test. Both should have easier access, but GOPers like Abbott and DeSantis don't care. — lawhawk #vaxxedforfamilyandcommunity (@lawhawk) January 7, 2022

Citizens should not have to wait in line for hours to exercise their CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO VOTE! pic.twitter.com/A3sc14QLdP — Rocky Mountain High (@hippotx) January 7, 2022

.@TexasGOP If you can do a COVID test at home, you can vote by mail. pic.twitter.com/MEmgGYBCTx — Anagram Man (@ConserveLetters) January 7, 2022

TX AG Ken Paxton on how Trump won Texas: pic.twitter.com/SwyRbrxBUS — BeRUTHless BETO4TX MsVACCINATurner (@MsVaccinaTurner) January 8, 2022

Funny how your governor is expanding testing right now, so looks like voting rights should be expanded, making it easier to do.https://t.co/Axh5sRxct1 — Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) January 7, 2022

Translation: "The more people that vote, the less chance we have of winning." — John Desrocher (@JohnDesrocher1) January 7, 2022

Why are you making people wait in line to do either thing @TexasGOP ? Are y'all that backwards you can't figure out how to run an election or a health care facility? Seems in keeping with how you run your electric grid. Go figure. — preising (@preising) January 7, 2022

In a functioning democracy, should should not have to wait in line for either.



Do better, Texas. — Tom (@TomBalawejder) January 7, 2022