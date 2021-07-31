Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

LBJ’s Daughter Delivers Powerful Message For Voting Rights

Who better to speak out about the urgent need to protect voting rights than Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of the president who signed the Voting Rights Act into law?
By NewsHound Ellen
11 hours ago by NewsHound Ellen
Views:

Saturday’s rally at the Texas Capitol building was the culmination of a 27-mile march, modeled after the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama that helped get the Voting Rights Act passed that year – under Texan President Lyndon Baines Johnson.

With Texas poised to pass a horrific voter suppression bill, Luci Baines Johnson, now 74, told MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart why she felt “I just have to do my part” to pressure Congress to protect voting rights with the For The People Act.

JOHNSON: Today, I'm 74 years old. Can you imagine what it would be like for me to meet my father one day in heaven and say I didn't do my part? This is the only place i can be, because generations of Johnsons are forever on the side of justice. And we shall not sleep until all of us shall overcome bigotry's strangle on our nation.

Capehart asked what her father would say about his daughter marching to protect the vote, 56 years after he signed the Voting Rights Bill.

JOHNSON: Well, I will not put words in Lyndon Johnson’s mouth in his death, as I can assure you I dared not in his lifetime, but I’d like to believe that he would feel that I am simply doing the right thing. That's what he always tried to do for all of our people, because, as he so eloquently said, when there is bigotry towards some, there is loss for all. And I have 16 beautiful grandchildren and five wonderful children, and I am very concerned about the state of affairs that we're handing over to them. And so I just have to do my part.

President Biden and Congress, are you listening?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team