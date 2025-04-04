Lauren Boebert Tries To Be Clever, Jasmine Crockett DESTROYS Her

Lauren Boebert always just has to open her non-GED yap to say things that perhaps in the hamster wheel in her head seem like they'll play well--but to those of us with actual executive function end up coming off like they've been delivered by a chipmunk on speed. This time, she went after a committee witness for having a "$2.5 million house." Boebert! Who'd probably die for the opportunity to take such poor men as Donald Trump and Elon Musk to the next showing of "Beetlejuice."

Luckily, we have Jasmine Crockett. Crockett did what she does best right afterwards, with her usual mixture of exasperation, mockery and condescension at the likes of Boebert and MTG. She sent a message to the witness, committee, country and any aliens peering down on upon us, that Boebert's to be taken as seriously as eight drunken clowns falling out of a car. She's God's perfect idiot. A dolt's dolt.

This is just perfect messaging. The kind of counterattack we need constantly when they act like feckless fools.