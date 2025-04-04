Lauren Boebert Tries To Be Clever, Jasmine Crockett DESTROYS Her

Lauren Boebert always just has to open her non-GED yap to say things that perhaps in the hamster wheel in her head seem like they'll play well--but to those of us with actual executive function end up coming off like they've been delivered by a chipmunk on speed.
By Cliff SchecterApril 4, 2025

Lauren Boebert always just has to open her non-GED yap to say things that perhaps in the hamster wheel in her head seem like they'll play well--but to those of us with actual executive function end up coming off like they've been delivered by a chipmunk on speed. This time, she went after a committee witness for having a "$2.5 million house." Boebert! Who'd probably die for the opportunity to take such poor men as Donald Trump and Elon Musk to the next showing of "Beetlejuice."

Luckily, we have Jasmine Crockett. Crockett did what she does best right afterwards, with her usual mixture of exasperation, mockery and condescension at the likes of Boebert and MTG. She sent a message to the witness, committee, country and any aliens peering down on upon us, that Boebert's to be taken as seriously as eight drunken clowns falling out of a car. She's God's perfect idiot. A dolt's dolt.

This is just perfect messaging. The kind of counterattack we need constantly when they act like feckless fools. Check out the video and be sure to support independent media by SUBSCRIBING to the Cliff's Edge Youtube channel!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon