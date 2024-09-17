Lauren Boebert Gives A Handy To Elon Musk

Can you imagine Musk overseeing any government agency?
By John AmatoSeptember 17, 2024

Rep. Lauren Boebert hopes Elon Musk will head a Commission of Oversight to oversee the Secret Service if Trump wins.

If Boebert has no confidence in the Secret Service to protect Trump, why is she waiting for January 20th, 2025 (if he is victorious) to do something about it?

QUESTION: Do you have confidence that the Secret Service can keep President Trump safe?

BOEBERT: I am a member of the Oversight and Accountability Committee and I do not have any such confidence.

We had Director Cheadle in the day before she resigned. She refused to answer any of our questions.

She lied before us, you know, or just simply acted like she didn't have the answers and only the FBI did when she absolutely saw the details that we were requesting from her.

And we have not seen any accountability since.

Now, President Trump says that he's going to create a commission when he's president, a commission to oversee the federal government, hold them accountable, whether it's for their spending or their actions, and have possibly Elon Musk as the director of this commission.

You know, we used to call this Congress, but unfortunately, the agencies that Congress has allocated taxpayer money to and has authorized to exist, refuses to answer to us.

Boebert, your party is in the majority, you have the power to do something. If Musk oversees government agencies like he does Xitter, God help them.

I hear Musk has tickets to see Beettlejuice, the Musical. I also hear Lauren would like to see it since she missed the ending last time.

