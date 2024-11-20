Lauren Boebert Uses Elon Musk To Claim FEMA Was Not On The Ground In NC

During a House Oversight hearing on FEMA's response to recent hurricanes, Rep. Lauren Boebert tried to unnerve FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, by regurgitating Trump's lies that FEMA was playing politics and not helping Republicans in crisis.

Who made Elon Musk an arbiter of truth? Nick Fuentes?

Criswell was calm, cool, and collected and easily pushed back on Rep. Handi-Wipes' ridiculous cross-examination.

BOEBERT: So, when Elon Musk is furious that he can't get Starlink delivered to folks, when I have Congressman Cory Mills, who has to deploy a mission team to bring 26 systems of Starlink to those who are suffering, when the missing persons list is 1,500 people before Starlink is brought to them by a sitting member of Congress, not by FEMA, and that number goes down to 600 once communication is able to begin, when a member of Congress has to bring 23,000 pounds of supplies, when Elon Musk is saying, we want to get internet, we want to get connectivity and communication to citizens, we want to bring supplies, and yet FEMA is blocking supplies, FEMA is seizing supplies.

When I have a senior high school student from Rifle, Colorado, Cody Wyatt, who is driving across country to get supplies, because FEMA hasn't been seen in 11 days in North Carolina or in Pensacola, Florida, when they aren't present, can citizens help, or is FEMA going to continue to block private citizens and refuse to help those based on their political affiliation?

CRISWELL: FEMA has never blocked any assistance from moving around any of the states that were impacted. In fact, when Mr. Musk released that statement, we had over 70 Starlink satellite terminals in and around North Carolina, exceeding what he had already said.

BOEBERT: For 11 days, Congressman Cory Mills did not see a single FEMA representative or truck, and I have witnesses as well in Florida who did not see any help from FEMA for days.



CRISWELL: We were on the ground before the disaster started.

BOEBERT: We'll see in your investigation.

CRISWELL: You can read in my testimony —

BOEBERT: We'll see in your investigation if it's ever released.



CRISWELL: I have details in my testimony, my written testimony, that shows our exact response. You can read the details there.