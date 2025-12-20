Killer Kyle Is Back And As Stupid As Ever

Did you know that Killer Kyle Rittenhouse kept screwing up so much that he had left social media for six months? Yeah, neither did I.

But claiming that he knew he had to get back into the game because of Charlie Kirk's death, Rittenhouse took another couple of months before rejoining Xitter and showing off his new bride. I know what you're thinking, but don't ask me. Hell, I'm not sure I even want to know.

Within days of his return to Xitter, Killer Kyle showed the world that he didn't learn a damn thing during his hiatus. He posted a video where he's pleading the case for Michael Rediker, a man who Killer Kyle said was in prison for defending himself against three thugs. Rittenhouse then put the ask on people to send money:

Michael Rediker was violently attacked and forced to defend himself against 3 violent attackers. Michael used Florida's stand your ground law to lawfully defend himself when his life was put in jeopardy. Now, Walton County is trying to make an example out of him. Thank you for… pic.twitter.com/9MZ8suPrEH — Kyle Rittenhouse (@rittenhouse2a) December 12, 2025

Ironically, a community note was quickly added to Killer Kyle's post, noting that Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson reported that Rediker drove a half-mile onto the victim's farm, assaulted the victim's wife and then shot the unarmed victim in the face.

Not satisfied with just the community note, the good Sheriff made his own video in which he accurately called Killer Kyle a joke and asked people not to give these grifters a dime:

“I’m actually just disgusted with @rittenhouse2a and @AnthonySabatini. A man lost his life yesterday. A father. A husband. With two small children. Who was murdered, unarmed, on his own property unprovoked by an individual who drove a tractor a half a mile onto the victim’s… https://t.co/HQbexbApzO pic.twitter.com/y6t7lGMKOd — Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida (@WCSOFL) December 13, 2025

“A man lost his life yesterday,” he said. Rediker, he alleged, had driven his tractor to the victim’s property, where he proceeded to batter the man’s wife in front of witnesses. When the husband tried to help his wife up off the ground, Rediker allegedly shot the man in the face. “He was unarmed. There was no fight between them. There was no attack,” Adkinson continued. “I’ll bet my badge on this. Not only is that not a stand your ground, Mr. Rediker will face either the ultimate penalty in the state of Florida or, God willing, [spend] the rest of his natural life in prison. Because, come Christmas morning in two weeks, there are two little boys, elementary school age, two children, that are not going to have their father, and there’s a wife who is not going to have her husband.” Adkinson didn’t end there. He addressed Rittenhouse and Sabatini, directly, “I think both of you are jokes, and I don’t think you should make a damn cent off the suffering of someone else.” He insisted the incident doesn’t have “a damn thing to do with the Second Amendment or Stand Your Ground,” concluding, “I hope that many of you will reach out and tell these two jack-wagons what you think about what they are doing to this family suffering. Don’t let them make a penny off a ‘like.’”

The Mother Jones article reports that Killer Kyle is still a moron and keeps badgering the sheriff's office to release body cam footage and other pieces of evidence that will be used in the trial against Rediker.