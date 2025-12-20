Trump Takes Housing Grant Money And Makes It A 'Warrior Dividend'

To keep the U.S. military on board with his reckless lawbreaking, Trump will send out 'warrior dividend' checks of $1776 to 1.45 million military service members —a Christmas bonus from funds already congressionally approved to subsidize housing allowances, presumably, with this name on the checks.

When you're completely shameless, you do things like this.

Source: Defense One

President Donald Trump’s $1,776 checks for more than a million troops, announced Wednesday, come from Congressionally-allocated reconciliation funds intended to subsidize housing allowances for service members, a senior administration official confirmed. During a prime-time TV address, Trump said he was “proud to announce” that “1,450,000 military service members will receive a special, we call ‘warrior dividend,’ before Christmas.” He added that to honor the nation’s founding, “we are sending every soldier $1,776. Think of that. And the checks are already on the way.” The senior administration official told Defense One in an emailed statement late Wednesday evening that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed the Pentagon to “disburse $2.6 billion as a one-time basic allowance for housing supplement” to all eligible service members ranks 0-6 and below. “Congress appropriated $2.9 billion to the Department of War to supplement the Basic Allowance for Housing entitlement within The One Big Beautiful Bill,” the senior official said. “Approximately 1.28 million active component military members and 174,000 Reserve component military members will receive this supplement.”