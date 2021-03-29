Media Bites
Fox News Makes It Official And Hires Lara Trump

Wait, we thought she was running for Senate and was from the richest family in the whole universe? She apparently needs a Fox News platform and paycheck.
Remember just last year, when Trump's immediate family constantly acted like Fox News contributors? Today they make Lara Trump's "job" official.

Are you surprised?

Fox News has fired several "straight news" reporters and replaced them with MAGA nuts. They've hired the stupidest man in economics, Larry Kudlow, serial liar Kayleigh McEnany, and now Eric's wife.

Ainsley Earhardt on Fox and Friends introduced her, "She is a new Fox News Contributor. Welcome to the family, Lara!"

Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade clapped like seals at Sea World. Sorry, seals.

Lara admitted that Fox News treated her like a Fox News host her entire time in the Trump organization.

“I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family. I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like 'maybe we should just give you a key!'"

It's not a joke.

Fox News is Republican state-sponsored propaganda TV through and through and this puts a bow on it.

