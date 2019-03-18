Fox Hires Brazile And Suspends Pirro; Fox Viewers Lose It

Fox News announced this week that it had hired former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile.

The former DNC chair became a target of Fox News personalities after she was accused of leaking a CNN debate question to Hillary Clinton.

In a statement on Monday, Fox News said it had a duty to reach out to Democrats.

Donna Brazile on being signed as a Fox contributor: “There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats. We have to engage that audience.” — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) March 18, 2019





Meanwhile, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is waiting out a suspension which she reportedly received after making inappropriate comments about a Muslim member of Congress.

Fox News viewers immediately lashed out on Twitter at the decision to hire Brazile during Pirro’s absence.

Watch as they plummet, now they hired Donna Brazile as a contributor and pulled Judge Pirro! — TIREDOFPOLITICSMEDIA (@mediaIsNuts) March 18, 2019