Fox Hires Brazile And Suspends Pirro; Fox Viewers Lose It

How dare Fox News deny their viewers islamophobic racism on Saturday night!?! And then they hire a Hillary supporter?!
By David
Fox News announced this week that it had hired former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile.

The former DNC chair became a target of Fox News personalities after she was accused of leaking a CNN debate question to Hillary Clinton.

In a statement on Monday, Fox News said it had a duty to reach out to Democrats.


Meanwhile, Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is waiting out a suspension which she reportedly received after making inappropriate comments about a Muslim member of Congress.

Fox News viewers immediately lashed out on Twitter at the decision to hire Brazile during Pirro’s absence.


