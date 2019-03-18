Howie Kurtz Explains Jeanine Pirro's Absence From Fox News: 'It Certainly Looks Like A Suspension'

Fox News media reporter Howard Kurtz on Sunday suggested that his colleague, host Jeanine Pirro, is facing a "suspension" because she insulted a Muslim member of Congress.

After Pirro was admonished for questioning Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MI) patriotism, her show did not air on Saturday night. President Donald Trump later urged the network to put Pirro back on the air.

In a statement, Fox News declined to say if it the schedule change was meant as a punishment.

The statement insisted that Pirro's views on Omar "do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly."

On Sunday, Kurtz said it looked like Pirro had been suspended from his network.

"Jeanine Pirro's show didn't air last night," Kurtz reported, "a week after Fox News chastised her for comments about a Democratic congresswoman."

"A Fox spokesperson says, 'We are not commenting on public scheduling matters,'" he continued. "And yet, without some explanation of why the show was pulled, it certainly looks like a suspension. Pirro's remarks, which were unfortunate, sparked a furor."