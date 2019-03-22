Jeanine Pirro’s Show Won’t Air Again This Weekend

Fox News still refuses to say whether Jeanine Pirro has been suspended but its online schedule indicates her show will not air for a second week in the wake of her anti-Muslim attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Last week, CNN reported that “a source” said Pirro had been suspended for two weeks following her shocking smear of Omar as anti-American because she wears a hijab.

—@brianstelter reports, per a source, that Fox News suspended @JudgeJeanine for two weeks following her comments on @IlhanMN. (Hence why she wasn’t on air last night.) — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 17, 2019

That Sunday tweet followed the bumping of Pirro’s show, Justice with Judge Jeanine, the night before. Yet Fox had refused to provide an explanation for the schedule change.

Fox’s own Howard Kurtz was unable to verify the suspension. “Without some public explanation of why the show was pulled, it certainly looks like a suspension,” he said.

Pirro also reportedly lost several advertisers as the result of her comments.

Now we learn that Pirro’s show will not run again this weekend, though Fox still seems too cowardly to tell its viewers why. From Variety:

The network’s online schedule shows that it will run another repeat of the documentary series “Scandalous” in its place Saturday night at 9 p.m. Fox News declined to comment and has in recent days said it will not elaborate on what it has called “scheduling changes.” There has been recent speculation that Pirro, a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump, could return to the schedule Saturday, March 30.

I’m betting the show will return next week, maybe with an apology from Pirro. Meanwhile, I’ll brace for another round of hate mail from people who think they’re writing to Fox News.

Crossposted at News Hounds.