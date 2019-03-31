Jeanine Pirro Returns – But Offers No Apology For Anti-Muslim Bigotry That Caused Suspension

That “serious family emergency” that kept Jeanine Pirro from appearing on Hannity Friday – one day before her suspension ended – didn’t keep her from her usual show Saturday tonight - but she didn’t have the decency to apologize for her bigoted attack on Rep. Ilhan Omar that Fox "strongly condemned."

As you probably know, Pirro was reportedly suspended for two weeks following her shocking smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar on March 9. That night, Pirro suggested that Omar’s hijab is an indication she hates the U.S. Although Fox issued a statement “strongly condemn[ing]” Pirro’s rhetoric, the network refused to publicly comment on why Pirro was absent. CNN reported she had been suspended for two weeks.

Last night, Sean Hannity apparently planned an FU to the network by booking Pirro as a guest one day before her suspension ended. But Pirro never appeared, supposedly because of a “serious family emergency.” She made no mention of that either.

Instead, at the end of her show, Pirro sent her own subtle, but unmistakeable FU to her critics and, perhaps, the network:

PIRRO: Finally, I want to thank each of you for watching me tonight. I love my loyal Fox News Channel viewers and I appreciate all of you for joining me. I’m Jeanine Pirro, advocating for truth, justice and the American way.

Sure she is, if you think the American way is to demonize someone for practicing their religion. As for the truth and justice part, I’ll have to take that up in a later post.

Meanwhile, watch Pirro’s inexcusable defiance above, from the March 30, 2019 Justice with Judge Jeanine.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

We watch Fox so you don't have to!