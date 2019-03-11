Jeanine Pirro Thinks Ilhan Omar's Hijab Is A Sign That She's Against The Constitution

Fox "News" continues to give Jeanine Pirro a platform to spew her hate and I don't get it. She isn't smart. She isn't witty. Nothing she says is interesting.

Anyhow, in this clip she tries to somehow connect the fact that Ilhan Omar wears a hijab with Pirro's accusation that she can't possibly respect or adhere to the United States Constitution. She said:

“Omar wears hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

By that correlation, does this mean that Jeanine Pirro is also a sex trafficker because she hangs out with other alleged sex traffickers?

This is @JudgeJeanine in her true element, with the Florida madam human trafficker. Obviously she’s no moral authority on anything. pic.twitter.com/8oHABKIUJb — waltb31 (@waltb31) March 10, 2019

As Huffington Post reports, this isn't the first time Pirro has used her show to rage scream about her hatred and fear of Muslims. Huffington Post notes:

"In July 2016, she called for “a conversation about surveillance in mosques,” and in February 2017, she defended President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations."

Twitter had thoughts:

1. The irony here is that Pirro is a practicing Catholic. And the slur she's making against Omar - that if she follows the Koran, she can't follow the Constitution - is remarkably similar to the arguments that were once made against Catholic politicians. https://t.co/A3i94obscI — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) March 10, 2019

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says Rep Ilhan Omar's hijab means she's against US Constitution😑

•Will anyone on the Right condemn this blatant xenophobia?

•Per Pirro logic, are Catholic Nuns against US Constitution too b/c of their habits?🤔



Cc: @slpng_giants pic.twitter.com/yk5glXV5Br — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 10, 2019

Jeanine Pirro is a disgrace. Ilhan Omar's right to wear hijab in accordance with her religious convictions is as constitutional as an Orthodox Jewish woman's right to wear a sheitel. Anything less is un-American. https://t.co/O4fpTJujao

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Bret Stephens (@BretStephensNYT) March 10, 2019

Thanks to Jeanine Pirro for reminding everyone why Democrats were right to not have a debate on your fake news channel. Not like we needed a reminder. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 10, 2019

FACT: #ReligiousFreedom is not about freedom: It's all about promoting a judgmental brand of right-wing Christianity.



EXAMPLE #3,408



Braying boozehound Jeanine Pirro says following the Koran is against to the Constitution. So much for Religious Freedom! pic.twitter.com/yrHNFLxvg2 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) March 10, 2019

In New York, Hasidic Jews, Catholics and Muslims practice religion freely, as is their American right.



They ALL wear clothes specific to their religious beliefs.



Jeanine Pirro questions Ilhan Omar's Constitutional right to do so.



Jeanine Pirro lives in New York.



In America. pic.twitter.com/imZS2mdVfK — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 10, 2019

Jeanine Pirro says Rep Ilhan Omar's hijab means she's against US Constitution



So what about

- Catholic Nuns

- Orthodox Jews

- Orthodox Christian Nuns



Her rhetoric is extremely discriminatory and Islamophobic. Absolutely outrageous! pic.twitter.com/tmz9AEeyju — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 10, 2019

Fox "News" needs to let it's host wear their pointy hooded white robes on air and just call it an "on-air talent uniform" and call it a day. We know they all have one at home, freshly washed and ironed.