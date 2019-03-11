Jeanine Pirro Thinks Ilhan Omar's Hijab Is A Sign That She's Against The Constitution

Fox "News" continues to give Jeanine Pirro a platform to spew her hate and I don't get it. She isn't smart. She isn't witty. Nothing she says is interesting.
Anyhow, in this clip she tries to somehow connect the fact that Ilhan Omar wears a hijab with Pirro's accusation that she can't possibly respect or adhere to the United States Constitution. She said:
“Omar wears hijab, which according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”
By that correlation, does this mean that Jeanine Pirro is also a sex trafficker because she hangs out with other alleged sex traffickers?
As Huffington Post reports, this isn't the first time Pirro has used her show to rage scream about her hatred and fear of Muslims. Huffington Post notes:
"In July 2016, she called for “a conversation about surveillance in mosques,” and in February 2017, she defended President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations."
Fox "News" needs to let it's host wear their pointy hooded white robes on air and just call it an "on-air talent uniform" and call it a day. We know they all have one at home, freshly washed and ironed.
