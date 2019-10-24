Ilhan Omar's Republican Opponent Has Warrant Issued For Her Arrest

There seems to be something seriously wrong with Ilhan Omar's Republican opponent, as she missed her court hearing on Tuesday morning, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Source: City Pages

Republican Danielle Stella’s campaign to take down Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has hit a bit of a snag. There is currently a warrant out for her arrest after she failed to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday morning.

She was supposed to answer to charges that she had attempted to shoplift a few thousand dollars’ worth of stuff from an Edina Target. According to court documents, she told police she couldn’t remember what had happened in the store due to her post-traumatic stress disorder.

“[She] says that normally she goes to Target with someone because of anxiety around people,” the complaint says.

Stella has promised in various interviews that she would get all of this sorted out in court and come out innocent on the other side. But the creators of a blog called Danielle Stella Exposed say they went to the courthouse to attend the hearing and waited hours for Stella to “show up,” with no luck.