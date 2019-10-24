Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Ilhan Omar's Republican Opponent Has Warrant Issued For Her Arrest

Danielle Stella, the QAnon supporter and twice arrested for shoplifting, is challenging Rep. Ilhan Omar.
By Ed Scarce

There seems to be something seriously wrong with Ilhan Omar's Republican opponent, as she missed her court hearing on Tuesday morning, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Source: City Pages

Republican Danielle Stella’s campaign to take down Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has hit a bit of a snag. There is currently a warrant out for her arrest after she failed to appear for a court hearing on Tuesday morning.

She was supposed to answer to charges that she had attempted to shoplift a few thousand dollars’ worth of stuff from an Edina Target. According to court documents, she told police she couldn’t remember what had happened in the store due to her post-traumatic stress disorder.

“[She] says that normally she goes to Target with someone because of anxiety around people,” the complaint says.

Stella has promised in various interviews that she would get all of this sorted out in court and come out innocent on the other side. But the creators of a blog called Danielle Stella Exposed say they went to the courthouse to attend the hearing and waited hours for Stella to “show up,” with no luck.


More C&L Coverage

Crowd Gives Rep. Ilhan Omar A Hero's Welcome

Crowd Gives Rep. Ilhan Omar A Hero's Welcome

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was greeted with cheers and open arms as she arrived at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport following increased attacks from President Trump and chants of "Send her back!" (Star Tribune)
Jul 18, 2019
By Ed Scarce

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.