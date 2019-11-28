Rep. Ilhan Omar's Republican Opponent Earns Permanent Ban From Twitter

One wonders how long the Republican Party is going to put up with Stella's antics. But then you look at the Shitgibbon in the Oval Office and just conclude there are no standards anymore. And her claim that Omar is a foreign agent for Qatar was found to be so laughable that even the far-right site The Daily Caller called it "not credible." That hasn't stopped others, like Stella, from propagating the nonsense though, of course.

Source: Washington Times

Danielle Stella, a Republican seeking to unseat Rep. Ilhan Omar, Minnesota Democrat, was suspended from Twitter after her account posted Tuesday about lynching the congresswoman.

Ms. Stella’s campaign account on Twitter, @2020MNCongress, was punted from the platform after posting at least twice about hanging Ms. Omar, a progressive freshman frequently the target of right-wing attacks.

Each tweet involved an accusation recently amplified by Ms. Omar’s opponents that alleges she shared sensitive information with the Iranian government — a claim the congresswoman has since rejected as “outlandishly absurd.”

“If it is proven @IlhanMN passed sensitive info to Iran, she should be tried for #treason and hanged,” Ms. Stella’s campaign account said in the first tweet.