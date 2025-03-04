Rep. Stansbury Holds Sign By Trump: 'This Is Not Normal'

Stansbury had the right idea.
By John AmatoMarch 4, 2025

As Donald Trump was making his way through the crowd to deliver his speech to Congress when Rep. Stansbury held a sign behind his head that captures the truth.

About 20 seconds later someone (GOP Rep. Lance Gooden R-TX) rips the sign out of her hands, but the job was done.

Trump didn't give a speech, he held a MAGA campaign rally full of his grievances, lies and outrageous distortions while glorifying himself.

It was another truly embarrassing moment for the United States of America.

stansbury_not_normal_1

Editor's note: Capper said the signs needed to be bigger and say things like "34X FELON, RAPIST, FRAUDSTER". Heather thought they should say this:

Here are the signs they should have brought.

Heather (@heathrstl.bsky.social) 2025-03-05T02:43:48.090Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon