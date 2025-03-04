Rep. Stansbury Holds Sign By Trump: 'This Is Not Normal'

As Donald Trump was making his way through the crowd to deliver his speech to Congress when Rep. Stansbury held a sign behind his head that captures the truth.

About 20 seconds later someone (GOP Rep. Lance Gooden R-TX) rips the sign out of her hands, but the job was done.

Trump didn't give a speech, he held a MAGA campaign rally full of his grievances, lies and outrageous distortions while glorifying himself.

It was another truly embarrassing moment for the United States of America.

Editor's note: Capper said the signs needed to be bigger and say things like "34X FELON, RAPIST, FRAUDSTER". Heather thought they should say this: