AOC ON FIRE Over 'No Tax On Tips' Scam

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brought fire to the House floor over the GOP's poorly named 'Big Beautiful Bill," which is, as AOC said, "a deal with the devil."

AOC exposed the bill for what it is, while Trump is on Truth Social, falsely claiming the bill will bring "ECONOMIC RENAISSANCE," while disregarding the fact that the private sector lost 33,000 jobs in June. He's gaslighting his rubes again, and AOC is well aware of that.

'You know, President Trump had issued some statements throughout this process, saying and urging, insisting that this bill does not cut Medicaid," she said. "He's also said some things, you know, he says he doesn't think I'm too much of a smart person."

"And I'll tell you one thing," she continued. "It doesn't take a smart person to know if you're being lied to."

"President Trump, you're either being lied to or you are lying to the American people because this bill represents in the text of this bill the largest and greatest loss of healthcare in American history," the New York Democrat said. "17 million Americans will lose their healthcare on this bill, not undocumented people, not quote unquote the disgusting term illegal, but 17 million Americans will have their healthcare cut from this bill on this point of tax on tips."

"On this point of tax on tips, as one of the only people in this body who has lived off of tips, I want to tell you a little bit about the scam of that tax, a little bit of the fine print there," she said. "The cap on that is $25,000."

"While you're jacking up taxes on people who make less than $50,000 across the United States, while taking away their SNAP, while taking away their Medicaid, while kicking them off of the ACA and their healthcare extensions, so if you're at home and you're living off tips, you do the math," she continued. "Is that worth it to you?"

"Losing all your healthcare, not able to feed your babies, not being able to put a diaper on their bottom in exchange for what?" the New York Democrat said. "This bill is a deal with the devil."

"It explodes our national debt," she continued. "It militarizes our entire economy, and it strips away healthcare and basic dignity of the American people for what?"

"To give Elon Musk a tax break and billionaires the greedy taking of our nation," she added. "We cannot stand for it, and we will not support it. You should be ashamed."

They should absofuckinglutely be ashamed, but they're shameless without a drop of empathy for their constituents. They do not fucking care that people will die because of this bill, even though we, the taxpayers, foot the bill for their health care. And the big, hideous bill will likely pass because nothing matters anymore to Republicans. Only Trump matters. It feels like they're suffering from some type of mass shared psychosis or something.

An example: This is an official tweet from the White House:

ALLIGATOR ALCATRAZ: MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kfMZuMwc9N — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2025

Where is the outrage from Republicans over any of this psychotic bulllshit?