AOC Throws Water On Republican Reichstag-ers

Within minutes of the death of Charlie Kirk, Republicans all the way up to and including President Epstein, er, I mean, Trump, have been trying to fan the flames into their own Reichstag fire, blaming the left in general for violent political rhetoric while ignoring their own. They have gone so far as to make false claims of arresting the suspect or finding bullets with pro-trans or antifa etchings in them, only to backtrack on all of their false claims.

Well, AOC ain't putting up with their bullshit and throws water on their fire starting when reporter Manu Raju caught up to her::

MANU RAJU: The president at his speech, he was very critical of left wing violence. What do you think of that message? And do you agree with them that that left wing violence is a problem? AOC: There is no understanding, as we know publicly of who this individual is, what their motivations were, where they came from, whether it is a member of Congress, whether it is the president of the United States to assume and assert and cast blame when the FBI has failed to even apprehend the assailant is absolutely an irresponsible action.

She is absolutely correct. Right wing social media sites like Trump Social and Xitter are just oozing with MAGA morons throwing red meat at each other and praying their god that the shooter is a left-wing, Black or brown-skinned, trans, antifa Muslim who likes rainbows and has purple hair. This isn't about just Kirk anymore. This is about turning it into a Reichstag fire so that they can really let loose with their power and money grabs.