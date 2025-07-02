We Have Fans At C&L

I thought the January 7 fires in Pacific Palisades had destroyed the postal outlet where I had our C&L PO Box. However, the building was saved. I just received a call from them and said they had a few things remaining from the end of December and early January.

They mailed the items to me.

By the way, thank you for any contributions you've made, they really help.

This un-fan spent his time sending us this..

Hahahaha!

I love it. You'd be surprised how many threatening and off-the-wall letters and graphics I've received in our PO Box over the years when we've asked for donations. Too bad they were all lost in the fire.

PS: One colleague noticed that the hand giving the finger is clip art, so we figured the sender photocopied that multiple times, and it has lots and lots of STAMPS.

Open thread.