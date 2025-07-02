We Have Fans At C&L

Someone loves JD Vance!
We Have Fans At C&L
Credit: Crooksandliars.com
By John AmatoJuly 2, 2025

I thought the January 7 fires in Pacific Palisades had destroyed the postal outlet where I had our C&L PO Box. However, the building was saved. I just received a call from them and said they had a few things remaining from the end of December and early January.

They mailed the items to me.

By the way, thank you for any contributions you've made, they really help.

This un-fan spent his time sending us this..

Hahahaha!

I love it. You'd be surprised how many threatening and off-the-wall letters and graphics I've received in our PO Box over the years when we've asked for donations. Too bad they were all lost in the fire.

PS: One colleague noticed that the hand giving the finger is clip art, so we figured the sender photocopied that multiple times, and it has lots and lots of STAMPS.

Open thread.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon