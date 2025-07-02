Philadelphia City Workers Go On Strike

Thousands of AFSCME members who work for the City of Philadelphia have gone on strike. The trash - and other problems - are already starting to pile up:

More than 9,000 city workers in Philadelphia who collect trash, answer 911 calls, maintain city pools and perform other jobs went on strike Tuesday after contract negotiations broke down. AFSCME District Council 33 President Greg Boulware told Action News that the city isn't coming anywhere close to the wage increases the union wants. But Mayor Cherelle Parker said, "We believe it's a fair offer and it's still fiscally responsible for the people of this city." Parker claims the offer is more than any mayor has offered over one term. Union officials say their members know they won't get rich working for the city, but they believe their pay should match the cost of living.

The union is asking for an 8% raise for each of the next four years. The city is offering only 7% over the next three years, which does not even match a cost-of-living increase.

As a former public sector worker, I have been through my share of contract talks. If Mayor Parker is smart, she will get back to the negotiations table with all due haste and bargain in good faith. If things go to arbitration, it could end up being more expensive than what she could get in fair bargaining.