In Philadelphia, Tentative Contract In Citywide Trash Strike

Philadelphia’s first major city worker strike since 1986 lasted eight days and four hours before Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Greg Boulware, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, reached a deal for a new contract at about 4 a.m. this morning. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

That means the union’s roughly 9,000 members — blue collar city employees such as trash collectors, street pavers, 911 dispatchers, and other front line workers — will return to work immediately.

“I have good news tonight for the hardworking men and women of AFSCME District Council 33, and for every taxpaying business and resident in Philadelphia,” Parker said in a statement.

It was also good news for Parker.

The deal is for a three-year contract with 3% raises each year — close to Parker’s demands throughout negotiations and far below the 5% annual increases Boulware went on strike for. The contract also includes the creation of a fifth step in the union pay scale, which will likely boost wages by approximately 2% for veteran DC 33 members.

“The strike is over, and nobody’s happy,” a dejected Boulware said in an interview as he exited negotiations. “We felt our clock was running out.”