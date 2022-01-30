Trump Desperate To See Riots In DC, Atlanta, And NYC

Donald Trump, retired former blogger and twice impeached loser, had a rally of some sort in Texas on Saturday night. It was filled with the usual "lock her up" chants, conspiracy theories, lies, and right wing hysteria. One section really stood out to me, though. After ranting about investigations into him and his businesses, he actually encouraged his followers and cult members to riot and protest.

It started off with the standard accusations of a witch hunt, with Trump ranting: "So I've got the firm of Chuck Schumer's radical left brother. All these Never-Trumpers working full time in the prosecutor's office to get Trump because they couldn't do it before because they had nothing after all these years. Can you believe it? How do you like my life? You think you think I have a good time?"

Poor Trump. Woe is me. Poor little rich boy, living in a gilded tower with staff waiting on him 24/7. A life totally just like all his followers have, amirite?

In the middle was some bragging about how great of a job he did (wrong gif dot com.) Then came the scary part — the call for protests (we remember how that turned out on January 6, right?)

In his call to arms, he said: "I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, DC and New York and Atlanta and elsewhere, because our country and our elections are corrupt. They're corrupt. I'm trying to save the USA."

Incitement again. Violence again. Riots again. This is the America Donald Trump wants.