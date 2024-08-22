Desperate Trump Threatens World War III If He Doesn't Win

Donald Trump told a small audience in North Carolina that he is the only one who can stop World War III and orchestrate world peace.

Ukraine has advanced into Russia so Trump's brain is calculating he can scare some voters by claiming WWIII is not far behind.

TRUMP: American deterrence, we will quickly restore peace and stability in our country, but all over the world. We'll make our country a much safer place. We're in grave danger of a war, a third world war, I tell you, before I even arrive at the Oval Office. And as I said, we're going to do things that are going to be shocking to people. But what I'm going to do more than anything else, I'm going to get things in line and we're going to prevent that World War III. And if you look at what's going on with Ukraine and Russia, if you look at how now there's an incursion into Russia, then they'll be another incursion the other way. And then all of a sudden, bad things will start to happen. They're already starting.

Unless you're in the MAGA cult, and revere every lie demented Donald spews, the fear mongering of World War III sounds ludicrous.

Trump is claiming unless he is elected, the world will plunge into a full-on Armageddon.

"All of a sudden bad things will happen," Trump said.

Russia unprovoked invasion into Ukraine was not a bad thing? Killing thousands of Ukrainian civilians wasn't a bad thing?

If Trump takes office he would do his best to just hand over all of Ukraine to Putin (that shocking thing he talked about) and then turn a blind eye if the murderous Russian despot wants to expand.

He is unfit. Full stop.