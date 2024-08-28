Delusional Donald Says Atlanta Is A Killing Field Of Crime

Since Harris and Walz are launching a bus tour in Georgia this week, I wanted to bring back a Trump incident in the Peach state earlier in the month.

Trump held a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on August 3rd, and demanded Gov. Kemp to "get off his ass and do something" over 'woke' policies that has turned Atlanta into an actual killing field.

Fox News was airing his rally then immediately cut away once Trump's Georgia bashing began.

"Under these kinds of woke, radical left policies, Atlanta is like a killing field, and your governor ought to get off his ass and do something about it," Trump said.

Cutting in:

"So the Trump rally underway there in Atlanta," Jon Scott said. "The former president turning to some of his familiar themes on the campaign trail."

Demented Donald doesn't go in for fact checkers or actual facts, hence no fact checking during his debates. Facts undermine his voluminous amouint of lies.

Violent crimes in Atlanta have been dropping since 2020.

Axios:

By the numbers: The city recorded 135 homicides in 2023, down 21% from 171 in 2022 and well below 2020's tally of 157, according to data provided by the Atlanta Police Department. Other crimes also saw significant declines: rapes (51%), shootings (18%), aggravated assaults (16%), robberies (15%), thefts from vehicles (9%) and burglaries (6%).

Kemp is very popular in the state and Georgians know firsthand their streets are not overrun with dead bodies.

Let's hope the traitor continues bashing the state.