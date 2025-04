Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told a raucous crowd in the red district of Bakersfield that Trump is a convicted felon and he should take a look in the mirror.

AOC: Bakersfield, this is a matter of fact. Donald Trump is a criminal. He was found guilty of 34 felony counts of fraud, found liable for sexual abuse. And if he wants to find the rapists and criminals in this country, he should look in the mirror.

Better words have never been said.

You go, girl.