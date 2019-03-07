On Anti-Semitism, Trump Should Look In The Mirror

As the current leader of the White supremacists in our nation, Trump does have a weird sense of humor.

This is what he Tweeted on Wednesday.

It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference. Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2019

Trump should know all about atrocities committed by these villains. He witnessed one during his presidency and instead of at least issuing a harsh rebuke to the Neo-Nazis and white supremacists that stormed into Charlottesville, he defended them and attacked the counter-protesters.

Who can ever forget this?

Trump, “I think there is blame on both sides. You had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides.”

His anger fumed more at the people there to offset the sick Neo-Nazis and claimed they were just as violent even though a young woman named Heather Heyer was murdered by James Alex Fields, Jr. who rammed Dodge Challenger into the crowd, killing the 32-year-old paralegal.

And he's more upset about Confederate statues being removed than he is at the death of a young woman.

That was the day he gained the U.S. Neo-Nazi crown.