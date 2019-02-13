Trump Has Most, Best, Greatest Hypocrisy On Anti-Semitism

Trump hypocritically demanded Rep. Omar to resign over her criticisms of AIPAC, even after she apologized, but has never apologized for praising some very fine "neo-Nazis" during a White Supremacist march in Charlottesville that turned violent.

At a Cabinet meeting in the White House on Tuesday, Trump said this about Rep. Omar, "Anti-Semitism has no place in the United States Congress, and I think she should either resign from Congress or she should certainly resign from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.”

Trump piled on her with more over-the-top rhetoric, "What (Omar) said is so deep-seated in her heart that her lame apology -- and that's what it was, it was lame and she didn't mean a word of it -- was just not appropriate. I think she should resign from Congress, frankly. But at a minimum, she shouldn't be on committees -- certainly that committee."

If anyone should resign over their anti-Semitic comments, it's Trump.

Trump still refused to walk back his crazed analogies even after Heather Heyer was murdered by a neo-Nazi during the march.

I made a compilation clip of both of Trump's remarks I am referring to in the above video.

The anger drips off his whole persona as he defends himself during a presser for making the most outrageous comments in support of neo-Nazis ever made by a sitting president in modern history.

His rage is palpable.

Not all of those people were neo-Nazis, believe me, not all of those people were white supremacists. By any stretch. Those people were also there because they wanted to protest the taking down of a statue of Robert E Lee, and you take a look at it, many of those people were there to protest the taking down of the statue of Robert E Lee. So this week it’s Robert E Lee, I noticed that Stonewall Jackson is coming down, I wonder is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You all, you really do have to ask yourself where does it stop ... You had some bad people in that group, but you also had very fine people on both sides.

Trump actually equated Americans wanting to take down statues of Confederate soldiers who fought to continue slavery in America to those who supported killing six million Jews during WWII.

And lest we forget his other anti-Semitic remarks while addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition in 2015.

In light of Trump calling on Omar to resign, a notable contrast highlighted by WaPo: At a Republican Jewish Coalition event in 2015, Trump said, “You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money ... You want to control your own politicians." https://t.co/8OYdoXl5QJ pic.twitter.com/JNV5GWqCGx — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 12, 2019

