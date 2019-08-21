Trump: My Anti-Semitism Is 'In Your Head'

Trump used a common anti-Semitic trope against all Jews as some weird effort to use Israel to bash the Democratic party yesterday. Today, he doubled down on it, repeating word-for-word what he said Tuesday.

During today's insane press gaggle on the South lawn, a reporter asked if his remarks attacking Rep. Tlaib and Omar and all Jews that vote Democratic were anti-Semitic.

"Trump replied, "No no no, it's totally in your head. It's only anti-Semitic in your head."

Trump continued to lie by claiming the freshmen Democratic congresswomen are the face of the party and hate Israel, are bad for Israel, and make horrible, violent anti-Semitic remarks.

Pot, call the kettle black. His whole presidency is marred by his sick attacks on anyone he feels crosses him or doesn't support him.

We are at the point where Trump's constant vitriolic tsunami of crazed, lying comments about these duly elected representatives of the U.S. government that is used to incite hatred against them is abuse.

F**king serial abuse at this point.

He is putting their lives at risk.

Instead of turning away from using inflammatory language against Jews, Trump once again used the anti-Semitic smear that if a vote for a Democrat is a vote against Israel as if Jews are first loyal to Israel ahead of their own country -- the United States.

This whacked-out presser proves Donald's getting more and more unhinged and should be removed from office.