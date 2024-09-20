Donald Trump’s ‘Pitch’ To Jews: If I Don’t Win, It’ll Be Your Fault

Donald Trump was supposed to be making a pitch to Jewish voters Thursday. But he just couldn’t help but let his innate antisemitism slip through.

From ABC News:

During his speech at an antisemitism event in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, former President Donald Trump pledged to be the "defender" of Jewish Americans if he wins but also seemed to suggest that if he loses the election, it will be their fault. "My promise to Jewish Americans is this: With your vote, I will be your defender, your protector, and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House," Trump said.

But instead of saying something like, “That’s why you should all vote for me,” Trump said, as per ABC News, "I'm at 40%; that means you got 60% voting for somebody that hates Israel," Trump said. … "I'm not going to call this as a prediction, but in my opinion, the Jewish people would have a lot to do with the loss."

Later, Trump repeated the insult at an Israeli American Council event:

TRUMP: If I don’t win this election, and the Jewish people would really have a lot to do with that if that happens because at 40%, that means 60% of the people are voting for the enemy.

Hahaha! Keep it up, Donald!