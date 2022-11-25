Trump Hosts Dinner For Antisemites Nick Fuentes And Ye At Mar-a-Lago

I think they are very confused about who they are.
Trump Hosts Dinner For Antisemites Nick Fuentes And Ye At Mar-a-Lago
Credit: Compilation: Gage Skidmore/Flickr license 2.0/screengrab
By Conover KennardNovember 25, 2022

Former President Donald Trump hosted an evening at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, for antisemite Kanye West and white supremacist and fascist Nick Fuentes on Tuesday night. Fuentes has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department, but that didn't seem to bother Lumpy even though he announced his 2024 run a week ago.

Fuentes and Ye are election deniers who, I suspect, really know that the election wasn't rigged or stolen. Fuentes plays up to his base by saying incendiary things. Trump will really bring in the female voting bloc since Fuentes has said, "We need to go back to burning women alive more."

Sure, Donald, you just let anyone hang out at Mar-a-Lago:

Nick Fuentes and Kanye going to dinner together at Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere for that matter, is not something I saw coming.

And Ye wanted to ask Trump to be his choice for vice president in 2024.

I need some kind of brain bleach or something now. Bbl!

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue