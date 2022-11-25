Trump Hosts Dinner For Antisemites Nick Fuentes And Ye At Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump hosted an evening at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, for antisemite Kanye West and white supremacist and fascist Nick Fuentes on Tuesday night. Fuentes has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department, but that didn't seem to bother Lumpy even though he announced his 2024 run a week ago.
Fuentes and Ye are election deniers who, I suspect, really know that the election wasn't rigged or stolen. Fuentes plays up to his base by saying incendiary things. Trump will really bring in the female voting bloc since Fuentes has said, "We need to go back to burning women alive more."
Sure, Donald, you just let anyone hang out at Mar-a-Lago:
Nick Fuentes and Kanye going to dinner together at Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere for that matter, is not something I saw coming.
And Ye wanted to ask Trump to be his choice for vice president in 2024.
I need some kind of brain bleach or something now. Bbl!