Trump Hosts Dinner For Antisemites Nick Fuentes And Ye At Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump hosted an evening at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, for antisemite Kanye West and white supremacist and fascist Nick Fuentes on Tuesday night. Fuentes has been labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice Department, but that didn't seem to bother Lumpy even though he announced his 2024 run a week ago.

Fuentes and Ye are election deniers who, I suspect, really know that the election wasn't rigged or stolen. Fuentes plays up to his base by saying incendiary things. Trump will really bring in the female voting bloc since Fuentes has said, "We need to go back to burning women alive more."

Sure, Donald, you just let anyone hang out at Mar-a-Lago:

NEW: Statement from fmr President Trump in response to our story about his dinner w Ye and Fuentes: "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago. Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about." https://t.co/RLfWtJTfzQ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) November 25, 2022

He had dinner with one of the most high-profile white nationalist leaders at his house, who has hosted Marge Greene and Paul Gosar at his events, but never knew who he was. Right. pic.twitter.com/jgxaeUQIKn — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2022

Trump supposedly doesn’t know who Nick Fuentes is, but somehow he has a verified account on Truth Social where he posts things like this. pic.twitter.com/z6Jk3N2Wyr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2022

Nick Fuentes and Kanye going to dinner together at Mar-a-Lago, or anywhere for that matter, is not something I saw coming.

Kanye West: “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes” https://t.co/YtGoPaJzwg — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) November 25, 2022

And Ye wanted to ask Trump to be his choice for vice president in 2024.

Kanye recaps his recent meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Trump. He said Trump was “really impressed with (white nationalist leader) Nick Fuentes,” and insulted Kim Kardashian. pic.twitter.com/yhLihfy5LX — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 25, 2022

I need some kind of brain bleach or something now. Bbl!