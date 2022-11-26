‘F---ing Nightmare’: Trump Team Reeling Over Ex-POTUS' Latest Scandal

Yeah, this is a hard one to explain.
‘F---ing Nightmare’: Trump Team Reeling Over Ex-POTUS' Latest Scandal
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardNovember 26, 2022

After a backlash ensued when controversial Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene attended an event earlier this year that white nationalist and fascist Nick Fuentes organized, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in response that "white supremacy, neo-Nazism, hate speech, and bigotry are disgusting and do not have a home in the Republican Party."

Sure thing, Ronna. Greene said she didn't know who Fuentes was, just like Donald Trump is saying now after the former President hosted a dinner for Kanye and the little Nazi at Mar-a-Lago.

Although some people familiar with the dinner event backed Trump's claim that he didn't know who Fuentes was, the scandal has rocked Trump's campaign.

Via NBC News:

Even the two Trump advisers winced at how a Holocaust denier like Fuentes was able to wind up with Trump at dinner — even if it was by mistake — along with the rapper, who had just had his Twitter account restored but lost major endorsement deals for making antisemitic remarks.

"This is a f---ing nightmare," said one longtime Trump adviser who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of stoking the former President's ire at "disloyal" people who criticize him. "If people are looking at [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis to run against Trump, here's another reason why."

This is another example of a self-inflicted wound that Trump will call "fake news," even though it happened. Have any of y'all accidentally hosted a dinner for a repugnant little Nazi at your house?

Can you help us out?

For 18 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue