Trump Offers Unbelievable Excuse For Dinner With Nick Fuentes

After Donald Trump threw himself a massive pity party for Thanksgiving, he came back on Friday to clear things up after reports said that the former President hosted a dinner at his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, for antisemite Kanye West and white supremacist and fascist Nick Fuentes.

After a backlash, you know, because Fuentes is a racist prick, and Ye is mentally ill but refuses to take his meds, Trump took to his failing Truth Social platform to clear things up.

First, Lumpy said this:

This past week, Kanye West called me to have dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Shortly thereafter, he unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about. We had dinner on Tuesday evening with many members present on the back patio. The dinner was quick and uneventful. They then left for the airport.



Trump then went on a tangent:

Joe Biden said he is running for President, so why isn't he appointing a Special Counsel to look into the criminal actions of him and his son, Hunter? There has never been anything like it in the history of our Country, and amazingly, it is perfectly documented for all to see. Maybe Trump Hater Jack Smith, who should never be allowed to work on anything having to do with me because of his and his family's anger, hatred, and bias, should be looking into the Biden Crime Family instead? Great idea!



Nick Fuentes, the high-profile white nationalist and vicious misogynist was just a coffee boy.

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was asking me for advice concerning some of his difficulties, in particular having to do with his business. We also discussed, to a lesser extent, politics, where I told him he should definitely not run for President, "any voters you may have should vote for TRUMP." Anyway, we got along great, he expressed no anti-Semitism, & I appreciated all of the nice things he said about me on "Tucker Carlson." Why wouldn't I agree to meet? Also, I didn't know Nick Fuentes.

So, Kanye went to Mar-a-Lago to ask noted narcissist Donald Trump if he would be his veep pick and be second in command if he wins the 2024 election. Trump, in turn, tells Kanye that any votes for him should go to "TRUMP," and I don't know why the fuck he puts quotation marks around his name.