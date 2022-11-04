For The 4th Time, Trump Tries To Explain Away His Newest Scandal

He's wrong, but at least he's consistent.
For The 4th Time, Trump Tries To Explain Away His Newest Scandal
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By Conover KennardNovember 27, 2022

Donald Trump keeps going back to his failing Truth Social platform to explain why he hosted a dinner for antisemites Kanye West and white supremacist and fascist Nick Fuentes. The former President is under fire for his choice in eating dim sum with a couple of fascists, but OK 

So, it finally hit Lumpy: Omg, People don't like Nazis. What should I do?

He took to Truth Social (again) to Naziplain what happened:

"So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed “advice.” He shows up with 3 people, two of which I didn’t know, the other a political person who I haven’t seen in years," this motherfucker said out loud. "I told him don’t run for office, a total waste of time, can’t win. Fake News went CRAZY!"

You don't just "happen" to be Black. What in the actual fuck is Lumpy talking about. It's not like all of a sudden, you say, "What's going on? Why am I happening to be another color?"

